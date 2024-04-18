Theme
A Palestinian girl reacts at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 17, 2024. (Reuters)
Over 33,970 dead in Gaza amid Israel war, health ministry says

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 33,970 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian militant group.

The toll includes at least 71 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,770 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

With AFP

