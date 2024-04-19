Theme
Palestinian women react as they sit on the rubble of a residential building housing their apartments, following an Israeli raid, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, on April 18, 2024. (Reuters)
At least 34,012 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
The health ministry in Gaza said Friday that at least 34,012 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 42 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,833 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

