President Joe Biden meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 15, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
US President Joe Biden. (File photo: AP)

Biden considers more than $1 bln in new arms for Israel: Report

The Biden administration is considering more than $1 billion in new weapons deals for Israel, including tank ammunition, military vehicles and mortar rounds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing US officials.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

