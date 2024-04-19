Theme
Iran Israel flags
The flags of Iran and Israel with the background of an explosion. (File photo)

Israeli ‘aggression’ on Iran is an escalation against the region: Hamas official

Reuters
1 min read

Israel’s “aggression” on Iran is an escalation against the region, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters on Friday.

“We call for expanding the scale of the engagement against the (Israeli) occupation in response to the war of genocide in Gaza and the escalation in the region,” said Abu Zuhri.

Hamas leaders have frequently praised Iran for its financial and military support to the group, and other Palestinian militants, including during the current war with Israel which began on October 7.

