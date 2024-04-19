Theme
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hold a joint press conference at Israel’s Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 18, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Pentagon chief Austin discusses Iran, Gaza aid with Israel’s Gallant

Reuters
1 min read

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss Iran’s actions in the Middle East, other regional threats and aid into Gaza, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin discussed “the importance of increasing and sustaining” the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, including via a new route from Ashdod Port in Israel, the Pentagon said.

