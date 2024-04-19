Theme
An Israeli flag is displayed in front of a building near a road sign for the US embassy in Jerusalem on September 27, 2023. (AFP)

US embassy in Israel tells employees, families to limit movements

AFP
The United States embassy in Israel on Friday told its employees and their families to restrict their movements after reports that Israel conducted strike inside Iran.

“Out of an abundance of caution following reports that Israel conducted a retaliatory strike inside Iran, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Beersheva areas until further notice,” a security advisory issued by the mission on its website said.

Due to a “complex” security environment that “can change quickly,” the embassy “may further restrict or prohibit” the concerned people from travelling to parts of Israel, Jerusalem’s Old City, and the occupied West Bank, the advisory read.

