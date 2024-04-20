Theme
- Palestinians injured during Israeli bombardment on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, wait to receive medical treatment at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah on April 13, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (Photo by AFP)
Palestinians injured during Israeli bombardment on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, wait to receive medical treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah on April 13, 2024. (AFP)

At least 34,049 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

Reuters
Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 34,049 Palestinians and wounded 76,901 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said on Saturday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Thirty-seven Palestinians have been killed and 68 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added in a statement.

