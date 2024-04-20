At least 34,049 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

1 min read

Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 34,049 Palestinians and wounded 76,901 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said on Saturday.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Thirty-seven Palestinians have been killed and 68 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added in a statement.



Read more:

Israeli ‘aggression’ on Iran is an escalation against the region: Hamas official

US imposes new sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers

Hamas chief to hold Turkey talks with Erdogan