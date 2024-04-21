Israel vows to increase ‘military pressure’ on Hamas in ‘coming days’: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will increase “military pressure” on Palestinian militant group Hamas in a bid to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
“In the coming days we will increase the military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages,” Netanyahu said in a video statement on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Passover, threatening to “deliver additional and painful blows” without specifying.
Despite an international outcry, Netanyahu has repeatedly said that the army will launch a ground assault on Rafah, a southern Gaza city so far spared an Israeli invasion where more than 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge.
Read more:
Israel pounds Gaza in light of heightened West Bank violence, US aid to Israel
Analysis: Will Qatar pull out as Israel-Hamas mediator?
Gaza relief challenges persist despite improved Israel coordination: UN