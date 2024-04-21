Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) in Jerusalem, March 17, 2024. Leo Correa/Pool via REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) in Jerusalem, March 17, 2024. (Reuters)

Israel vows to increase ‘military pressure’ on Hamas in ‘coming days’: Netanyahu

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will increase “military pressure” on Palestinian militant group Hamas in a bid to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“In the coming days we will increase the military and political pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to free our hostages,” Netanyahu said in a video statement on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Passover, threatening to “deliver additional and painful blows” without specifying.

Despite an international outcry, Netanyahu has repeatedly said that the army will launch a ground assault on Rafah, a southern Gaza city so far spared an Israeli invasion where more than 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge.

Read more:

Israel pounds Gaza in light of heightened West Bank violence, US aid to Israel

Analysis: Will Qatar pull out as Israel-Hamas mediator?

Gaza relief challenges persist despite improved Israel coordination: UN

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size