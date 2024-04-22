34,151 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since Oct.7

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 34,151 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.



The tally includes at least 54 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,084 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



Hamas’ attack, when militants blasted through Israel’s border defenses, rampaged through Israeli communities unchallenged for hours and killed 1,200 people, most civilians, while taking roughly 250 hostages into Gaza. That attack set off the war against Hamas in Gaza, now in its seventh month.



