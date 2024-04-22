Israeli airstrikes kill 24 Palestinians in Gaza’s Rafah

1 min read

Israeli airstrikes overnight killed 24 Palestinians in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, the health ministry said.

The two airstrikes late Sunday and early Monday targeted two houses in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city on the coastal enclave’s frontier with Egypt, it said. The ministry as well as local reports said most of the dead were women and children.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

More than 1 million residents of Gaza have been sheltering in the small city after having fled their homes since the start of Israel’s offensive in October.

Israel has claimed it plans a ground operation in the city to root out several thousand Hamas fighters and some of its leaders hiding there amid growing fears over the safety of the displaced civilians.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war on the territory since October 7, according to the health authority.

