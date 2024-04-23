Al Arabiya, Al Hadath reopen Sudan offices

1 min read

Al Arabiya TV and Al Hadath TV said on Tuesday that Sudanese authorities have allowed them to reopen their offices.

Sudan suspended their work on April 2 over what the Sudanese minister of information described as of “lack of commitment to the required professionalism and transparency and failure to renew [their] licenses.”

Following the decision, the bureau chief of the Al Arabiya Arabic office in Sudan rejected the accusations of unprofessionalism and confirmed that the licenses for offices of Al Arabiya and Al Hadath in Sudan have been renewed periodically.

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate had also condemned the decision to close the offices, saying it was a clear violation of freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

