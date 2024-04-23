Theme
Palestinians inspect damage after Israeli bombardment in the Daraj Neighborhood of Gaza on April 12, 2024. (AFP)
Palestinians inspect damage after Israeli bombardment in the Daraj Neighborhood of Gaza on April 12, 2024. (AFP)

At least 34,183 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said at least 34,183 people have been killed in the territory as the war between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants marked its 200th day on Tuesday.

The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,143 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

