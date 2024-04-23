At least 34,183 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said at least 34,183 people have been killed in the territory as the war between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants marked its 200th day on Tuesday.



The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,143 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



