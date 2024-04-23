Palestinian NGO’s legal case over UK arms to Israel to be heard in October

2 min read

A Palestinian rights group’s legal challenge to try to stop British arms exports to Israel over allegations of breaches of international law in the war in Gaza will be heard in October at London’s High Court, a judge ruled on Tuesday.



West Bank-based Al-Haq, which documents alleged rights violations by Israel and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, is taking legal action against Britain over export licenses for weapons and military equipment.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Al-Haq – which is involved in similar cases in Canada and Denmark – says there is a clear risk that arms being exported from Britain will be used in violation of international humanitarian law, which makes their continued export unlawful.



Britain is defending Al-Haq’s case and its lawyers said in court filings for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday that the government’s processes for evaluating potential violations are “robust and detailed.”



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has come under heavy pressure to revoke arms export licenses, as Israel’s air and ground campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in Israel, has killed tens of thousands.



Al-Haq’s lawyer Victoria Wakefield urged the High Court to hear its case as soon as possible given the “truly desperate situation on the ground in Gaza.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



However, the group also accepted that a hearing could not take place before October after Britain said it needed more time to examine potentially sensitive information.



Foreign Minister David Cameron said earlier this month that Britain would not halt arms sales, having reviewed the latest legal advice on the matter.



With Reuters

Read more:

Britain will not block arms sales to Israel amid campaign against Gaza: UK’s Cameron



Germany ‘pathetic’ to supply aid to Gaza and arms to Israel, Nicaragua tells UN court