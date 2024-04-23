Suez Canal rescue teams prevent LABATROS cargo ship from sinking

The Suez Canal rescue teams prevented Tanzanian-flagged LABATROS cargo ship from sinking before passing through the waterway, the canal’s authority said on Tuesday.
The ship’s 12 crew members were safe and work is currently underway to inspect the technical condition of the ship, the statement added.
