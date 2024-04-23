Theme
FILE PHOTO: A container ship is seen near Suez Canal Bridge which is known as the Peace Bridge. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo/File Photo
A container ship is seen near Suez Canal Bridge which is known as the Peace Bridge. (File photo: Reuters)

Suez Canal rescue teams prevent LABATROS cargo ship from sinking

Reuters
1 min read

The Suez Canal rescue teams prevented Tanzanian-flagged LABATROS cargo ship from sinking before passing through the waterway, the canal’s authority said on Tuesday.

The ship’s 12 crew members were safe and work is currently underway to inspect the technical condition of the ship, the statement added.

