At least 34,262 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 34,262 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.



The tally includes at least 79 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,229 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

