Egypt approves establishing special free zone in Ras al-Hikma peninsula

Egypt approved establishing a special free zone and international touristic port in the Ras al-Hikma peninsula, west of Alexandria, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.
Egypt in February signed a $35 billion investment partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates to develop the peninsula, in one of the biggest deals of its kind.
