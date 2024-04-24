Theme
Egypt flag
The flag of Egypt. (File photo)

Egypt approves establishing special free zone in Ras al-Hikma peninsula

Egypt approved establishing a special free zone and international touristic port in the Ras al-Hikma peninsula, west of Alexandria, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

Egypt in February signed a $35 billion investment partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates to develop the peninsula, in one of the biggest deals of its kind.

