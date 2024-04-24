Jordan sets September 10 for parliamentary elections, official says

1 min read

Jordan’s independent electoral commission set September 10 as the date for parliamentary elections on Wednesday after King Abdullah earlier issued a decree to hold the polls this year, state media reported.

The monarch had repeatedly said he wanted elections to be held when the parliament’s four-year term ends this year to allow for multi-party elections.

Under the constitution, the multi-party election is usually held within four months of the end of a four-year term of parliament.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country’s last election, with over 4.6 million eligible voters, was held in November 2020.

Read more:

Jordan’s foreign minister warns of regional war risk amid Israeli-Iranian tensions

Jordan says Netanyahu seeks to draw attention away from Gaza by escalating with Iran

Gaza aid must be doubled to stem crisis: Jordan’s King Abdullah