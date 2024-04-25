Theme
Iraqi suspects Alaa Qasim Rahima, second left and Omar Qasim Rahima, second right, conceal their faces after their arrest by Italian Finance Police, at the Venice barrack, northern Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (File photo: AP)
Iraqi suspects Alaa Qasim Rahima, second left and Omar Qasim Rahima, second right, conceal their faces after their arrest by Italian Finance Police, at the Venice barrack, northern Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (File photo: AP)

Europe nabs 21 part of people smuggling network via Russia, Belarus from Iraq

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Twenty-one people have been arrested in a European police operation that targeted a criminal network smuggling migrants from Iraq to the European Union via Belarus and Russia, Europol said on Thursday.

Those arrested were mainly Egyptian, Iraqi and Syrian nationals, with 15 of the arrests made in Poland, the police body said.

“The criminal network smuggled the migrants from Iraq via Russia and Belarus to the EU, the main final destination countries were Germany and the United Kingdom,” added Europol, whose headquarters are in The Hague.

Earlier this week five migrants, including a child, died trying to cross the English Channel from France, and many European governments, including Britain, have vowed to do more to tackle illegal immigration.

