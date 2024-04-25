Hamas insists Gaza war end for any hostage deal, says US pressure ‘has no value’

2 min read

Hamas reiterated on Thursday its demand Israel end the Gaza war as part of any deal to release hostages held there, with Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior official in the Palestinian militant group, telling Reuters that US pressure on Hamas “has no value.”

A group of 18 countries earlier on Thursday called on Hamas to immediately release the hostages they have held since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and accept the ceasefire agreement on the table.

“We strongly support the ongoing mediation efforts in order to bring our people home. We reiterate our call on Hamas to release the hostages, and let us end this crisis so that collectively we can focus our efforts on bringing peace and stability to the region,” the countries said in a joint statement.

A senior Biden administration official said efforts to reach an agreement on releasing a similar statement were unsuccessful earlier.

But Thursday’s statement was an “extraordinary display of unanimity by so many leaders around the world,” the official told reporters.

The countries that signed the statement are Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, the UK and the US.

With Reuters

