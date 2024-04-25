Israeli drone strike hits east Lebanon, Hezbollah and state media say

3 min read

State media and a Hezbollah source said one person was wounded Thursday in an Israeli drone attack on eastern Lebanon following a flare-up in cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israel.



It came a day after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israeli forces were carrying out “offensive action” across southern Lebanon, as cross-border fire intensified.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The violence has fueled fears of all-out conflict between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, which last went to war in 2006.



“An Israeli drone attack hit a truck carrying fuel” for Hezbollah in the village of Douris, just southwest of the Bekaa Valley city of Baalbek, a Hezbollah source told AFP.



The strike struck the truck driver, said the source, with the official National News Agency (NNA) confirming the report.



Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire in the south of Lebanon since the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas militants erupted in October.



The Baalbek area is a stronghold of Hezbollah and has been struck by Israeli strikes in previous weeks.



But the focus of cross-border exchanges since the Gaza war began has been southern Lebanon, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) away and also a bastion of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.



An Israeli army statement early Thursday said targets hit in southern Lebanon were in the area of Maroun el-Ras, Markaba and Alma al-Shaab, and included a Hezbollah observation post.



On Wednesday Israel’s defense minister said in a statement that “many forces are deployed on the border and IDF [military] forces are carrying out offensive action currently throughout southern Lebanon.”



He also said, without elaborating, that “half of Hezbollah’s commanders in southern Lebanon have been eliminated” in months of violence.



The Israeli army also said Wednesday that it had struck 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.



Wednesday’s strikes came after Hezbollah said it fired a barrage of rockets across the border following a strike that killed two civilians which the group blamed on Israel.



Since October 7, at least 380 people have been killed in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but also 72 civilians, according to an AFP tally.



Israel says 11 soldiers and eight civilians have been killed on its side of the border.



Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides.



Read more:

Serious prospect for diplomatic deal to end Hezbollah-Israel fighting: US diplomat



Israel says forces carrying out ‘offensive action’ in south Lebanon



Israeli strike kills two Lebanese civilians, including child: Rescuers