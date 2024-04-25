Over 200 days of war turns Gaza into ‘graveyard for women, girls’: UK’s ActionAid

4 min read

More than 200 days of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip have turned the territory into a graveyard for women and girls, global non-governmental agency ActionAid said in a statement on Thursday.

At least 70 percent of the more than 34,000 people killed by Israel in the last six-and-a-half months have been women and children, the agency said.

According to UN Women, 10,000 women in Gaza have been killed - 6,000 of them mothers.

“For more than 200 days, people in Gaza have been living a nightmare they can’t wake up from. Instead of a place they can live and thrive, Gaza has become a graveyard for women and girls, who make up the majority of the staggering death toll,” Riham Jafari, Advocacy and Communications Coordinator at ActionAid Palestine told Al Arabiya English in a statement.

“Those who have survived the near relentless bombing are struggling amid extreme shortages of food and water, while living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.”

No safe place

ActionAid has said nowhere in Gaza is safe from death and destruction.

The agency reported that at least 18 children were killed during airstrikes on Rafah over the weekend, including with a pregnant woman, whose baby doctors managed to save via an emergency caesarean.

Israeli airstrikes have been particularly intense in Rafah, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City, according to UNOCHA, where hundreds of thousands of people have been sheltering in fear of their lives.

The impact on women and girls

Women and girls have been impacted by the crisis in Gaza in unique ways over the last 200 days, according to ActionAid.

With only three of the 11 partially functioning hospitals in the territory currently able to provide maternity care, pregnant women are having to give birth without adequate care or medical supplies, including antibiotics and painkillers, the agency’s statement said.

Moreover, an estimated 690,000 women and girls have to manage their periods each month amid a severe lack of feminine products, clean water, soap, toilets, and privacy, ActionAid said.

A report by UNRWA also said that women and girls were among detainees in Gaza who were reportedly subjected to ill-treatment by the Israeli forces, including potential sexual violence and harassment.

“It is clear that the full extent of human rights abuses and horror in Gaza has yet to be fully revealed,” Jaafari said.

Imminent famine

Extreme food shortages have also left many women in Gaza so malnourished that they have been unable to breastfeed their newborn babies, ActionAid said.

Some expectant mothers have experienced miscarriages very late in their pregnancies as a result of malnutrition, it added.

Amid international calls that famine is imminent in Gaza, the agency warned in its statement that aid is still not entering the territory on anything like the scale required.

“Despite the urgent and overwhelming need in Gaza, the amount of aid currently getting in remains woefully insufficient. Humanitarian relief must be drastically scaled up, immediately,” the Advocacy and Communications Coordinator said.

“Ultimately, though, what women, girls and all those trapped in Gaza desperately need is a permanent ceasefire now – it is the only way to put an end to the killing and allow aid to be safely and efficiently delivered on the enormous scale required.”

