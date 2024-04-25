Theme
This photo provided by World Central Kitchen shows a crane unloading food packages over a makeshift port on the Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 16, 2024. Spanish NGO Open Arms has sent essential food to Gaza by a barge towed by a ship from Cyprus. The food was sent by World Central Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, which operates kitchens providing free meals in Gaza. WCK said that it was offloading almost 200 tons of rice, flour and proteins on Saturday and that a second vessel is preparing to set sail from Cyprus with hundreds more tons of food. (World Central Kitchen via AP)
This photo provided by World Central Kitchen shows a crane unloading food packages over a makeshift port on the Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (World Central Kitchen via AP)

Pier site in Gaza came under fire during UN visit

Published: Updated:
2 min read

A United Nations team in the Gaza Strip visiting the site for a pier and the staging area for maritime aid operations had to seek shelter in a bunker “for some time” on Wednesday after the area came under fire, a UN spokesperson said on Thursday.

Two rounds landed about 100 meters (300 feet) away, but there were no injuries and the team was eventually able to continue the tour, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The US military has begun construction on a pier meant to boost deliveries of desperately needed aid to Gaza, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The small coastal territory has been devastated by more than six months of Israeli bombardment and ground operations against Hamas militants, leaving the civilian population in need of humanitarian assistance to survive.

“I can confirm that US military vessels... have begun to construct the initial stages of the temporary pier and causeway at sea,” Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists.

Indications are that the pier will be operational in early May, and “everything is on course at this point,” he said.

