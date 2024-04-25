2 min read

The Arabic language spokeswoman for the State Department has resigned from her post due to her opposition to the Biden administration’s policy on Gaza, Al Arabiya English has learned.

Hala Rharrit was also the Dubai Regional Media Hub’s deputy director and joined the Foreign Service in 2006 as a political officer.

“I resigned April 2024 after 18 years of distinguished service in opposition to the United States’ Gaza policy. Diplomacy, not arms. Be a force for peace and unity,” Rharrit posted on her LinkedIn page.

Her bio page on the State Department’s website says Rharrit is “passionate about diplomacy and breaking down barriers through communication and mutual understanding.”

Rharrit is the latest in a string of US diplomats to step down from their positions due to what they have criticized as unconditional support for Israel as it continues to bombard Gaza. The Israeli military campaign started following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which killed an estimated 1,200 people. In response, Israel’s campaign has killed around 33,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. They do not differentiate between civilians and Hamas fighters killed, but it is believed that the majority were civilians.

Josh Paul, who was a director in the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, resigned in October. He also cited his disagreement with the Biden administration’s decision to provide weapons to Israel in the wake of the current Gaza war.

