Who is Hersh Goldberg-Polin: Renewed concern over Hamas’ Israeli hostages after video

3 min read

There is renewed concern over hostages held by Hamas after the Palestinian militant group released a video showing captive Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Wednesday.

In a short, undated video likely recorded under duress, the dual-national hostage blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “neglecting” the hostages and for the military’s failed attempts to rescue them.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

On October 7, the Iran-backed Hamas breached the Israeli border, killed over 1,200 people, and took over 200 hostage.

Since then, over 100 held captives were released through exchange deals and negotiations. Whether or not the remaining hostages are alive is unclear.

One of the remaining captives is Goldberg-Polin, whose video was widely circulated on Wednesday after his family gave permission for it to be shared.

In the video, the 23-year-old alleged that at least 70 detainees were killed in Israeli strikes.

Goldberg-Polin was captured while attending the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im.

Some reports say that the young man sought refuge in a bomb shelter with at least a dozen others before militants discovered the space and threw explosives.

Between the attack and capture, Goldberg-Polin lost a part of his left arm.

In the latest video on Wednesday, the Israeli-American dual national is seen without a lower-left part of this arm and saying that he is “fighting for my life with serious wounds all over my body.”

He called on the Israeli government to free the hostages from “underground hell” lacking water, food, sunlight and no means to treat his injuries.

His parents described him as an “active peace pursuer,” in a December 2023 NBC report.

Parents message to their son

Goldberg-Polin’s father and mother released a video statement in response to their son’s plea.

Jon, the father, said that seeing the video was “overwhelming” but that they were “relieved to see him alive.”

Reiterating their concern for the well-being of their son and other hostages, Goldberg-Polin’s mother, Rachel and Jon called on negotiators, including Qatar, Egypt, the US, Hamas, and Israel, to “get a deal done.”

“Be brave, lean in, seize this moment and get a deal done to reunite all of us with our loved ones and end the suffering in this region,” Jon said. They ended the video message asking their son to “stay strong” and “survive.”

The parents have previously spoken to US President Joe Biden, according to reports.

Israeli army response

The Israeli army’s spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: “This psychological terror video is not only a reminder of what Hamas did on 7 October...It is a reminder of how sick this terror group is, terrorizing the hostages and their families too.”

Protestors gathered outside Netanyahu’s residence calling for the release of hostages and held posters of Goldberg-Polin.

Read more:

Hamas releases video of 23-year-old Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza

Hamas ready for five-year truce with Israel, two state solution, official says

Israeli military poised to take Rafah, awaits gov’t approval, defense official says