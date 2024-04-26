Theme
Palestinians, who were displaced by Israel's military offensive on south Gaza, make their way as they attempt to return to their homes in north Gaza through an Israeli checkpoint, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from central Gaza Strip April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed
Palestinians make their way as they attempt to return to their homes in north Gaza through an Israeli checkpoint, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from central Gaza Strip on April 15, 2024. (Reuters)

At least 34,356 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Friday that at least 34,356 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The tally includes at least 51 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,368 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

