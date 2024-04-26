Hamas criticizes US hostage proposal for not meeting permanent ceasefire demand

1 min read

Hamas on Friday criticized a proposal from the United States and 17 other countries that called on it to release all of its hostages as a pathway to end the crisis in Gaza, saying it failed to address Palestinian demands, a statement said.



Hamas is open to ceasefire ideas and sticks to the main demands outlined by the group, the statement added.

The United States and 17 other countries has issued their appeal for Hamas on Thursday. All 18 countries all have citizens held by Hamas six months after the Palestinian militant group launched its Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel and killed 1,200 people.



Hamas is believed to still be holding 129 hostages out of the 253 it took on Oct. 7.



The signatories were the leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand and Britain.

