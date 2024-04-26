Israel to Egypt: ‘one last chance’ at hostage deal before Rafah invasion

3 min read

Israeli officials told their Egyptian counterparts on Friday that Israel is ready to give hostage negotiations “one last chance” to reach a deal with Hamas before moving forward with an invasion of Rafah, Axios cited two Israeli officials as saying.



“Israel told Egypt that it is serious about preparations for the operation in Rafah and that it will not let Hamas drag its feet,” it quoted one of the officials as saying.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday he saw fresh momentum in talks to end the war in Gaza and return the remaining Israeli hostages.



“I believe that there is a renewed effort under way involving Qatar and Egypt as well as Israel to try to find a way forward,” Sullivan told MSNBC in an interview. “Do I think that there is new momentum, new life in these hostage talks? I believe there is.”

Egypt, concerned about a potential influx of Palestinian refugees from neighboring Gaza if the war continues with the long-promised Israeli offensive into the southern city of Rafah, has taken an increasingly active role in the negotiations.



“The Egyptians are really picking up the mantle on this. Egypt wants to see progress, not least because it’s worried about a prospective Rafah operation,” the official said.



Israel was increasingly looking past Qatar as a main broker, according to the official, after it failed to respond to Israeli demands to expel Hamas leaders from its territory or curb their finances.

“Qatar is still involved but in a lesser capacity,” the official said. “It’s clear to everyone they failed to deliver, even when it came to expelling Hamas or even shutting down their bank accounts.”



However Hamas officials said they still considered Qatar a key mediator, alongside Egypt.

