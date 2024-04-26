Israeli military kills two militants in Lebanon’s Beqaa area

3 min read

An Israeli strike in Lebanon’s Beqaa region has killed two members of a Lebanese militant group that has fired rockets across the southern border at Israel, the group said on Friday.

Israel’s military said in a statement on Friday that its air force “struck and eliminated Mosab Khalaf in the area of Meidoun in Lebanon,” saying he was a member of the Jama’a Islamiya group and had carried out attacks against Israel.



In a statement, the Jama’a Islamiya said two of its field commanders - Khalaf and relative of his - were killed in the strike.

“The Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization recently planned and promoted a large number of terror attacks from Lebanese territory against Israel in the area of Har Dov, as well as additional areas in northern Israel,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

It also claimed that Khalaf “cooperated with the branch of the Hamas terrorist organization in Lebanon, coordinating and carrying out terror attacks against Israel.”

The attack came as Israel and Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah have stepped up near-daily cross-border exchanges in recent weeks.

Hezbollah has said its attacks on Israel are in support of Hamas, which carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

Lebanon’s Jamaa Islamiya is also a Hamas ally and has claimed attacks on Israel from southern Lebanon.

In March, a Jamaa Islamiya official reportedly survived an Israeli drone strike in eastern Lebanon and the group said three of its fighters were killed in Lebanon’s south.

Earlier Friday the Israeli army said a civilian was killed in the country’s north after overnight anti-tank missiles were fired toward the area of Har Dov, Israel’s term for the disputed Shebaa Farms.

Since October 8 at least 381 people have been killed in Lebanon, including 252 Hezbollah fighters and dozens of civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says 11 soldiers and nine civilians have been killed on its side of the border.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides.

The violence between Hezbollah and Israel, which last went to war in 2006, has fueled fears of all-out conflict.

