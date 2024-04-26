Israeli minister Ben-Gvir hurt in car accident

2 min read

Israel’s hardline national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was slightly hurt in a car accident and taken to hospital on Friday, police said, adding that they were investigating the circumstances.



Video aired on Israeli media showed the car Ben-Gvir was travelling in had flipped over.



Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai told reporters two other people were injured in the incident.

Ben-Gvir was leaving the scene in the city of Ramle near Tel Aviv where police said a suspected stabbing attack had occurred shortly before.



Central district police chief Avi Biton said a 21-year-old man who was reportedly mentally unstable had stabbed a 19-year-old woman.



He said the suspect had been attempting to flee the scene when a civilian shot and “neutralized” him, without explaining further.



Israel’s ambulance service said the woman was conscious but in serious condition and was taken to hospital for treatment.

