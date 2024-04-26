Missiles sighted 15 nautical miles SW of Yemen’s Mokha: Ambrey

1 min read

British security firm Ambrey said on Friday that three missiles had been sighted approximately 15 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Mokha.



“A Panama-flagged tanker, formerly UK-owned before its ownership changed in November 2023, was the closest vessel to the sighting,” Ambrey’s advisory note said.

“At the time of writing, the vessel’s owner was Seychelles-registered and was engaged in Russia-linked trade. The tanker was en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India.”



The note said the vessel was transmitting an Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal.

