Yemeni coastguard members loyal to the internationally-recognised government ride in a patrol boat cruising in the Red Sea off of the government-held town of Mokha in the western Taiz province, close to the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Ziad / AFP)
Yemeni coastguard members loyal to the internationally-recognised government ride in a patrol boat cruising in the Red Sea off of the government-held town of Mokha in the western Taiz province, close to the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Ziad / AFP)

Missiles sighted 15 nautical miles SW of Yemen’s Mokha: Ambrey

Reuters
1 min read

British security firm Ambrey said on Friday that three missiles had been sighted approximately 15 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Mokha.

“A Panama-flagged tanker, formerly UK-owned before its ownership changed in November 2023, was the closest vessel to the sighting,” Ambrey’s advisory note said.

“At the time of writing, the vessel’s owner was Seychelles-registered and was engaged in Russia-linked trade. The tanker was en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India.”

The note said the vessel was transmitting an Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal.

