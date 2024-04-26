Four Yemeni workers killed by drone attack on Iraq’s Khor Mor

2 min read

Four Yemeni workers were killed in a drone attack on a gas complex in Iraq’s northern autonomous region of Kurdistan on Friday, an official said, revising a previous toll of three expatriate workers.

“Four Yemeni workers were killed and the field was severely damaged” which will cause “power shortages”, Kurdistan regional government spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani said. He called on the federal government in Baghdad to “find the perpetrators of this terrorist act.”

“Three workers were killed and another three wounded,” earlier said Ramak Ramadan, district chief of Chamchamal where the Khor Mor complex is located.

He had said that according to preliminary information, “the dead workers are foreigners.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Another source, who requested anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to the media, earlier said two workers from Asia were killed and six wounded.

A drone hit the site at approximately 6.45 pm local time (1545 GMT) according to preliminary information, Ramadan said.

It “targeted a fuel storage tank,” he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The gas field that came under attack lies between the cities of Kirkuk and Sulaimaniyah, in a region administered by Kurdish authorities.

Unclaimed Katyusha rocket attacks have targeted the same complex several times in recent years without causing significant damage.

In January, two Katyushas targeted the gas field, causing a blaze but no casualties.

With agencies

Read more:

Israeli military says it struck militant in Lebanon’s Beqaa area

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of ‘terrorism’: Sources

Blast at Iraq’s PMF base caused by explosion in ammunition storage: State media