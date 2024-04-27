Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Palestinian children inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 27, 2024. (Reuters)
Palestinian children inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 27, 2024. (Reuters)

At least 34,388 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 34,388 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Hamas militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,437 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Hamas criticizes US hostage proposal for not meeting permanent ceasefire demand

UN official says it could take 14 years to clear debris in Gaza

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians near Jenin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size