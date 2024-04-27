At least 34,388 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 34,388 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Hamas militants.



The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,437 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



