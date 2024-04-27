Theme
This photo provided by World Central Kitchen shows a crane unloading food packages over a makeshift port on the Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 16, 2024. Spanish NGO Open Arms has sent essential food to Gaza by a barge towed by a ship from Cyprus. The food was sent by World Central Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, which operates kitchens providing free meals in Gaza. WCK said that it was offloading almost 200 tons of rice, flour and proteins on Saturday and that a second vessel is preparing to set sail from Cyprus with hundreds more tons of food. (World Central Kitchen via AP)
Gaza aid from Cyprus resumes after pause following aid worker killings: Reports

Reuters
Aid shipments to Gaza from Cyprus resumed late on Friday, a Cypriot source said, with a ship carrying food to the besieged Palestinian enclave after a pause following Israel’s killing of seven aid workers.

The World Central Kitchen NGO paused aid to review its activity in the territory after the early April attack, halting the direct shipments into Gaza from Cyprus.

A small cargo vessel left the port of Larnaca on Friday night with aid donated by the United Arab Emirates, a Cypriot source said.

Israel’s six-month-old war against Hamas in Gaza, in response to an attack by the militant group in southern Israel, has killed more than 34,000 people, Palestinian health authorities say, and caused a humanitarian disaster for the enclave’s more than 2 million inhabitants.

The US has started construction of a floating jetty on Gaza’s Mediterranean coast that will enable aid deliveries pre-screened in Cyprus with Israeli oversight. Once that aid reaches Gaza, it will still need to pass through Israeli checkpoints on land.

