Smoke billows from hills in Ramim Ridge in the Upper Galilee after an exchange of fire between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement near Moshav Margaliot on Israel's border with Lebanon on November 11, 2023. (File photo: AFP)
Hezbollah fires drones and guided missiles at Israel

AFP
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said on Saturday it had targeted northern Israel with drones and guided missiles after cross-border Israeli strikes killed three people, including two of its members.

A Hezbollah statement said the group “launched a complex attack using explosive drones and guided missiles on the headquarters of the Al Manara military command and a gathering of forces from the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade.”

The border between Lebanon and Israel has seen near-daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began nearly seven months ago.

In two separate statements earlier Saturday, Hezbollah mourned the deaths of two fighters from the villages of Kafr Kila and Khiam.

It said they had been “martyred on the road to Jerusalem,” the phrase it uses to refer to members killed by Israeli fire.

Hezbollah has intensified its targeting of military sites in Israel since tensions soared between Israel and Iran over the bombing of Tehran’s Damascus consulate on April 1, widely blamed on Israel.

