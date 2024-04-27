Theme
In this handout infrared photo from the U.S. Marine Corps, the USS Portland fires a laser weapon system at a target floating in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
In this handout infrared photo from the US Marine Corps, the USS Portland fires a laser weapon system at a target floating in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/US Marine Corps via AP)

US Air Force drone crashes in Yemen: Source

A US Air Force MQ-9 drone crashed in Yemen in the early morning on Friday, a source confirms to Al Arabiya English.

The source also said that an investigation into the incident is underway, and no injuries were reported.

The United States military said Friday that coalition forces “engaged and destroyed” two drones in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen after the Iran-backed group launched a ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden.

The anti-ship missile launched on Thursday did not lead to any injuries or damage, US Central Command (CENTCOM), said in a statement on X.

Hours later, the US military “successfully engaged and destroyed one unmanned surface vessel (USV) and one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” CENTCOM said.

