US Air Force drone crashes in Yemen: Source

1 min read

A US Air Force MQ-9 drone crashed in Yemen in the early morning on Friday, a source confirms to Al Arabiya English.

The source also said that an investigation into the incident is underway, and no injuries were reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United States military said Friday that coalition forces “engaged and destroyed” two drones in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen after the Iran-backed group launched a ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden.

The anti-ship missile launched on Thursday did not lead to any injuries or damage, US Central Command (CENTCOM), said in a statement on X.

Hours later, the US military “successfully engaged and destroyed one unmanned surface vessel (USV) and one unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen,” CENTCOM said.

With Reuters

Read more:

Ship attacked by Houthi missiles off Yemen coast

US says destroyed Houthi drones after missile launch off Yemen

Exclusive: Houthi threats still persistent in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden: EU’s Aspides Commander