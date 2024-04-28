34,454 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 34,454 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during nearly seven months of war between Israel and Hamas militants.



The tally includes at least 66 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,575 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



