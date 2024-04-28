Theme
People work to recover the bodies of Palestinians killed during Israel’s military offensive and buried at Al-Nasser Hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 25, 2024. (Reuters)
34,454 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 34,454 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during nearly seven months of war between Israel and Hamas militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The tally includes at least 66 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,575 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

