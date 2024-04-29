A ‘generous offer’ for 40-day Gaza ceasefire on table: UK’s David Cameron

2 min read

There is a “generous offer” for a sustained 40-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages and also the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners, UK’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron said from Riyadh on Monday.

Cameron was speaking at the final panel of the World Economy Forum special meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Cameron said he hoped that Hamas would accept the proposal that is currently in front of them. He also expressed doubt that a political solution is in the horizon if Hamas leadership and those behind the October 7 attacks don’t leave Gaza.

“The people responsible for the October 7 attack need to leave Gaza and terrorist infrastructure must be dismantled,” he said, adding that all hostages must be released.

After the October 7 attack by the Iran-backed militant group in Israel, over 200 hostages were taken, of which over 100 are still held captive in Gaza.

Looking ahead, he added that after a cessation in fighting, it would be important to make the ceasefire permanent and bring the war to an end through a political process.

Investing in the Palestinian Authority and ensuring a secure Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel is essential, he said.

“You’re never going to bring about peace and stability in the Middle East unless you deal with the question of the future for the Palestinian people,” Cameron said.

“Hamas are not in favor of a two-state solution, they are in favor of a no-Israel solution,” he added.

The two essential ingredients for a stable Israeli-Palestinian relationship are “a state for the Palestinian people that gives them the dignity of statehood and guarantees Israeli security.”

“I think that’s absolutely essential, because otherwise you’re just going to have the problem reoccurring in a different way.”

