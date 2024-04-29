Democratic lawmakers call Columbia University protests antisemitic, say must disband

3 min read

Over 20 US Democratic lawmakers called on Columbia University’s Board of Trustees to resign if the school, which has been the site of large-scale pro-Palestine demonstrations, is unable to “disband” the protests.

“We, the undersigned, write to express our disappointment that, despite promises to do so, Columbia University has not yet disbanded the unauthorized and impermissible encampment of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish activists on campus,” the group of 21 House members said in a letter.

Pro-Palestine protests have rocked college campuses across the United States in recent weeks, with New York’s Columbia being one of the more high-profile demonstrations.

Many Israelis have claimed that the protests are antisemitic; however, students have said they are calling for an end to the Gaza war. But pictures have been seen with protesters on college grounds hoisting Iran-backed Hezbollah and Hamas flags. Both are US-designated terror groups and supporting either is sanctionable under US law.

While Democrats have been more outspoken against the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and subsequent killing of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, Monday’s letter, first reported by Axios, was rare from the Democratic Party.

Israel has been carrying out a military campaign, which it says is meant to “defeat” Hamas, in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. An estimated 1,200 Israelis were killed. At least 33,000 Palestinians have been killed during the Israeli response, most believed to be civilians and not Hamas militants.

The 21 lawmakers said that in addition to the disruption of classes at Columbia resulting from the protests, “this encampment has been the breeding ground for antisemitic attacks on Jewish students, including hate speech, harassment, intimidation, and even threats of violence.

Khymani James, a student at the University, was banned from campus in recent days after a video surfaced from earlier this year with her saying, “Zionists, they don’t deserve to live comfortably, let alone, Zionists don’t deserve to live.”

The Democratic members of Congress slammed the University’s Board of Trustees for not making progress on ending the protests.

Students and university officials have been discussing disbanding the protests without police intervention. “The time for negotiation is over; the time for action is now. It is ultimately the responsibility of the Board of Trustees to act. If any Trustees are unwilling to do this, they should resign so that they can be replaced by individuals who will uphold the University’s legal obligations under Title VI,” the members of Congress said.

“The First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech and assembly, but not freedom to harass and intimidate other students,” they added.

