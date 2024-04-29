Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attends a joint news conference as part of an International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and neighbouring countries, at the French Foreign Ministry in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2024. A year-long war in Sudan has devastated the country and pushed its people to the brink of famine. Top diplomats and aid groups are meeting in Paris to drum up humanitarian support for Sudan to prevent further collapse and misery. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. (AP)

European states expected to recognize Palestinian statehood by end of May: Borrell

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Several European member states are expected to recognize Palestinian statehood by the end of May, Reuters reported the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as saying on Monday at the sidelines of a World Economic Forum special meeting in Riyadh.

In March, Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia announced they would jointly work toward recognition of a Palestinian state.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Israel told the four EU countries their initiative would amount to a “prize for terrorism” that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the generations-old conflict.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez previously said he expects Madrid to extend recognition to the Palestinians by July and that he believes there would soon be a “critical mass” within the EU to push several members to adopt the same position.

Read more:

Hamas has an ‘extraordinarily generous’ proposal from Israel: Blinken

ICC may issue arrest warrants against Israeli leaders over Gaza war

Saudi, US top diplomats discuss Gaza crisis in Riyadh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size