European states expected to recognize Palestinian statehood by end of May: Borrell

Several European member states are expected to recognize Palestinian statehood by the end of May, Reuters reported the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as saying on Monday at the sidelines of a World Economic Forum special meeting in Riyadh.

In March, Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia announced they would jointly work toward recognition of a Palestinian state.

Israel told the four EU countries their initiative would amount to a “prize for terrorism” that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the generations-old conflict.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez previously said he expects Madrid to extend recognition to the Palestinians by July and that he believes there would soon be a “critical mass” within the EU to push several members to adopt the same position.

