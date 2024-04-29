Gaza health ministry says at least 34,488 people killed in Israel’s war

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 34,488 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during Israel’s war on the territory.

Most of those killed were women and children, according to the ministry.

The tally includes at least 34 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,643 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its offensive against Hamas in the besieged enclave.

