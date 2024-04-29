Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
FILE PHOTO: Palestinian children inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/
Palestinian children inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Gaza health ministry says at least 34,488 people killed in Israel’s war

AFP, Palestinian territories 
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 34,488 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during Israel’s war on the territory.

Most of those killed were women and children, according to the ministry.

The tally includes at least 34 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,643 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its offensive against Hamas in the besieged enclave.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Hamas has an ‘extraordinarily generous’ proposal from Israeli: Blinken

Saudi, US top diplomats discuss Gaza crisis in Riyadh

ICC may issue arrest warrants against Israeli leaders over Gaza war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size