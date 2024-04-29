‘Worst crisis since 1948’: Blinken in Saudi urges regional integration amid Gaza war

4 min read

Calling the Israeli war in Gaza the “worst crisis since 1948,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US is trying to bring the conflict to an end and make sure it doesn’t spread to the wider region.

Hamas has an “extraordinarily generous” proposal from Israel, and holds the reigns to establish a ceasefire, Blinken said, adding that he is “hopeful that they will make the right decision.”

Egypt is expected to host leaders of the Palestinian militant group to discuss prospects for a ceasefire agreement with Israel. Blinken, who arrived in Riyadh on Monday, is due in Israel in yet another attempt by the Biden administration to end the months-long war in Gaza.

Speaking at the special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Blinken clarified that the US “strongly supports Israel and its effort to make sure what happens on October 7 doesn’t happen again.”

“If Hamas had stopped hiding behind civilians, put down its weapons, given back the hostages, and surrendered, none of the suffering that we’ve seen since would have happened. So where is the demand on Hamas? There’s been silence. It’s almost as if it’s been erased from the story,” Blinken said.

However, he added that the “terrible human suffering” in Gaza is also in focus. He said the US is “determined” to “maximize” the protection of civilians and the support they receive.

The top US diplomat also renewed US opposition to an Israeli offensive on Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, ahead of his trip to Israel.

“We have not yet seen a plan that gives us confidence that civilians can be effectively protected,” Blinken told a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

Blinken said the region has two paths: integration or a perpetual cycle of instability.

“There’s a path forward where the region is genuinely integrated, where Israel has normal relations with its neighbors… where Palestinians have their legitimate aspirations met for a state of their own, and where we end once and for all a cycle of violence, a cycle of destruction, a cycle of profound insecurity,” Blinken said.

“…the preeminent threat to virtually every country in the region, Iran, is in a box is isolated because the region has come together in this way,” he added, if the region integrates in such a manner.

The “most effective rebuke to Iran,” Blinken said, would be the realization of a Palestinian state.

On the flip side, Blinken also said the path will see “an endless cycle of insecurity, violence, destruction that has caused so much suffering” unless “difficult decisions about the future are made.”

Blinken arrived in Riyadh after high-level meetings with his Chinese counterpart and President Xi Jinping.

Blinken said that he urged China to use its influence in the Middle East to help avoid the conflict.

“The question that I raised with our Chinese counterparts is… we would urge you to use the influence because it’s in your interest.”

China shares friendly relations with most countries in the Middle East and recently backed the normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

US-Saudi ties

“The work that Saudi Arabia, the United States have been doing together in terms of our own agreements, I think, is potentially very close to completion,” Blinken said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, who met Blinken in Riyadh, also said that US-Saudi agreements were “very, very close.”

“Most of the work has already been done,” he said, adding that a credible and irreversible pathway to a Palestinian state was “the only way it’s going to work.”

