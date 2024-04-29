Regional heads of state call for urgent action, feasible solution to Gaza war at WEF

7 min read

Top diplomats and regional politicians have converged during a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh to find a feasible outcome to the seven-month-long war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of innocent civilians.



During a panel titled ‘Briefing on the Gaza Crisis,’ the Jordanian and Egyptian prime ministers joined the United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza and a prominent Palestinian businessman to discuss the dire situation and next steps.



Unequivocally, all four panelists called for an immediate ceasefire and a fast and voluminous availability of aid and medical care for the Strip which has since October 7 lost over 34,000 lives to the war, with scores injured.

‘Collective punishment’



Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the Israeli reaction to the attack became a “collective punishment” against all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and was not only targeting Hamas militants.



Speaking during the WEF special meeting, Madbouly said that now “we should do our utmost best” to prevent an Israeli attack on Rafah.



“We are not supporting the October 7 attack against the Israeli civilians, but the consequences from the Israeli side were unbelievable,” the prime minister added.



Currently, much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble, and more than 34,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the war instigated by the Iran-backed Hamas militant group. The militant attack led to the death of around 1,200 Israelis, with more than 100 still held hostage in Gaza.

Negotiators from Qatar, Egypt, Israel and other Middle Eastern countries are working to find common ground and end the months-long fighting and bombardment.



But Madbouly added that even if the warring sides reach a ceasefire in Gaza, it will take at least four decades for the Strip to return to its pre-October 7th normalcy.



While Egypt plays a role in providing aid and cross-border assistance, Madbouly highlighted the financial toll it has added onto an already economically-impacted country.



“Egypt now accommodates more than nine million refugees from all the region, even from Africa, because of unrest…” the premier said, “Roughly, we calculated as a country, the direct cost of hosting nine million refugees in Egypt is more than $10 billion annually.”



“That we are, of course, bearing as a government despite the economic crisis that we are facing,” he said.



The Egyptian official said the country is also worried about higher border crossings if the Israeli invasion of Rafah proceeds.



“Between 1.3 to 1.4 million Palestinians are now scattered and distributed on the borders between Egypt and Rafah. Any kind of attack on those people… might entail another displacement,” he warned.



It would “put pressure to cross the border to Egypt.”

On negotiations



The premier said there was “progress” in the negotiations hosted by Egypt but called for compromise from both sides – Israel and Hamas – on fundamental issues.



“In my analysis, the situation is more complicated because of the internal political setup on both sides,” he said.



Lashing out at Western countries for pushing a hypocritical stance on democracy and human rights in the Middle East while ignoring the plight of Palestinians, Madbouly called on the world to “recognize the right of Palestinians to have their own state.”



“If you [think] that postponing this decree or this recognition would solve [the war], or would be in pro-Israel interest, you are totally wrong. It will be against the future of Israel itself. You can never imagine what could happen in the future. You are speaking about a nation, a Palestinian nation, that has been raised for 75 years under aggression, occupation, lacking all kinds of basic rights to exist on their original land,” the prime minister warned.



The Jordanian prime minister, who joined Madbouly on the panel, echoed much of the same thoughts and called for the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.



The two-state solution is “the only solution that the world seemingly does actively recognize with the exception of the current movers and shakers in the Israeli political spectrum, regrettably,” Khasawneh said.



“The problem is that, again, our Israeli friends, some of them, seem to continue to succumb to the notion of repeating the insanity of trying the same thing again and expecting different results,” he added.



The premier further called for the empowerment of the official governing body, the Palestinian Authority, and the Palestine Liberation Organization, an internationally recognized national coalition representing the people of Gaza.



Khasawneh said he believes that the two official Palestinian bodies can bring “closure” to the Israel-Palestinian conflict and urged the global community not to ignore the heightened issues faced by the Palestinian residents of the West Bank.



Most of the West Bank is under Israeli control, while other parts are under Fatah.



The Jordanian prime minister also called for greater flow of humanitarian assistance and setting up a strong distribution network locally – a point that UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag agreed with.

Rebuilding Gaza



“Given the scale of destruction and inability to reach [the population], but also the level and the impact of the crisis on the civilian population, we are calling for this paradigm shift, and that’s measurable. We’re not counting trucks, we’re seeing what gets distributed and which types of assistance reaches people,” Kaag said.



Israel’s military on Sunday had agreed to ramp up the amount of humanitarian aid going into Gaza after closing off access to the Strip following the Hamas attack.



Growing international pressure on Israel to boost aid is thought to be behind the latest move.



The US is also building a pier that is expected to become operational in a few weeks and speed up deliveries.



Kaag called for practical solutions, like road repairs and better behavior at checkpoints, to facilitate smooth transfer of aid locally.



She also urged the reopening of schooling infrastructure imminently and called for rebuilding access to sewage, running water and healthcare.



“Political will is what’s needed. We know we can move mountains with political will, and there is no substitute,” the UN official said.



