Saudi, US top diplomats discuss Gaza crisis in Riyadh

2 min read

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Monday the importance of reaching an “immediate ceasefire” in the ongoing Gaza conflict as the Israeli threat of an operation in Rafah remains imminent.



Prince Faisal met with Blinken in the Saudi capital Riyadh on the sidelines of joint talks between the US official and GCC foreign ministers.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Ways to enhance bilateral relations and joint cooperation in various fields were reviewed during the meeting.



The officials also discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the city of Rafah. According to a statement from the Saudi foreign ministry on social media platform X, the officials highlighted the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire and the need to ensure the entry of urgent humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.



Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to send troops into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than 1.5 million civilians have taken refuge.



The Biden administration, while backing Israel, has repeatedly voiced alarm over the heavy toll on civilians in the Gaza offensive and has pressed Israel to hold off on any Rafah assault.



Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier Monday at the start of a new crisis tour aimed at pushing an elusive Israel-Hamas ceasefire and increasing humanitarian aid into the Strip.



His regional tour will also take him to Jordan and Israel as the US continues its flurry of political activity to reach a breakthrough in the months-long crisis.



His visit comes as a Hamas delegation was due in Egypt for further ceasefire talks.



The top US diplomat also participated in a session during the World Economic Forum special meeting in Riyadh.



With agencies



Read more:

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia for Israel-Gaza talks

Gaza situation ‘catastrophic by every measure,’ top Saudi diplomat says

Israel agrees to consult US before Rafah invasion: White House