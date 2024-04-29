Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne attends a joint news conference as part of an International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and neighbouring countries, at the French Foreign Ministry in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2024. A year-long war in Sudan has devastated the country and pushed its people to the brink of famine. Top diplomats and aid groups are meeting in Paris to drum up humanitarian support for Sudan to prevent further collapse and misery. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne attends a joint news conference as part of an International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and neighbouring countries, at the French Foreign Ministry in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2024. A year-long war in Sudan has devastated the country and pushed its people to the brink of famine. (AP)

Talks on Gaza ceasefire progressing but we remain prudent: French Foreign Minister

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Monday that talks on a ceasefire in Gaza were progressing as he joined US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Saudi Arabia on a diplomatic push to ease the war between Israel and Hamas.

Sejourne is expected to hold talks in Riyadh with ministers of Arab and other Western countries as well as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Things are moving forward but you always have to be careful in these discussions and negotiations. The situation in Gaza is catastrophic and we need a ceasefire,” Sejourne told Reuters on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum meeting.

“We will discuss the hostages, humanitarian situation and the ceasefire. Things are progressing, but we must always remain prudent in these discussions and negotiations,” he said.

The trip comes as Egypt was expected to host leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas to discuss prospects for a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the first stop in a broader trip to the Middle East.

Read more:

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia for Israel-Gaza talks

World Economic Forum addresses Gaza situation, looming Rafah operation

Rundown: World Economic Forum special meeting wraps up first day in Riyadh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires 60 year-old crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size