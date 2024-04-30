Blinken oversees Jordanian aid convoy to Gaza through newly opened crossing

4 min read

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday saw off a first convoy of Jordanian aid trucks to Gaza through a crossing newly opened by Israel, as he pointed to progress but called for more.

Blinken toured a loading zone for the relief goods on the dusty outskirts of Amman before flying to Tel Aviv, where on Wednesday he is expected to hold his latest tough talks with Israel’s leadership.

The warehouse of the Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization was stocked with medical supplies and food including cooking oil, rice and nuts.

Blinken said the trucks would leave later in the day for Erez, a crossing into northern Gaza that was recently reopened following pressure from US President Joe Biden.

“It is real and important progress, but more still needs to be done,” Blinken said.

“We have to make sure that our focus is not only on inputs, but on impact, and really measuring whether the aid that people need is actually getting to them in an effective way,” he said.

A Jordanian official said the shipment would feed 100 to 150 families for around a week -- a drop in the bucket in a territory where virtually the entire population of two million people has been displaced.

He also acknowledged logistical issues in Gaza including a lack of drivers and distribution networks -- with Israel questioning the fairness of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Blinken met in Amman with the UN humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, and saluted the “extraordinary work” by the world body.

“This is a critical moment in making sure that everything that needs to be done is being done,” Blinken said.

Working with Jordan

Blinken met separately with King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi both on aid and on diplomacy for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that includes the release of hostages.

Blinken told reporters Hamas must accept the proposal.

“Now it’s on Hamas. No more delays, no more excuses. The time to act is now,” Blinken said.

Jordan’s foreign ministry said Safadi had raised “the necessity of starting to implement a comprehensive plan to end the occupation and achieve just and comprehensive peace within the framework of the two-state solution”.

Jordan, which has diplomatic relations with Israel and also has a large Palestinian population, is especially sensitive to tensions in the Palestinian territories.

Earlier in April, Jordan shot down Iranian drones fired at Israel in response to a deadly air strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Jordan, while working with the United States, has insisted it does not want to be caught in the middle of the conflict.

The Biden administration, despite criticism abroad and rising fury on US university campuses, has supported Israel in its relentless campaign against Hamas but also urged its ally to do more to protect civilians.

Biden warned Israel that future support was at stake after an April 1 Israeli strike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity Spanish-American chef Jose Andres.

The United States said that Israel has since taken steps to avoid such deaths in the future, including coordinating more directly with aid groups working in Gaza.

But the situation remains dire in Gaza, where most people have fled their homes and the United Nations has warned of looming famine.

The Biden administration is addressing the crisis by building a temporary pier to bring in aid, an extraordinary step to deal with concerns about a friendly country and major recipient of US assistance.

Blinken said he hoped the pier would be ready in about a week.

