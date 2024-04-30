Gas explosion at Beirut restaurant claims eight lives

1 min read

A fire caused by a gas canister explosion killed at least eight people at a restaurant in Beirut on Tuesday, a Lebanese government minister and firefighters said.

The state-run National News Agency quoted the Beirut Fire Brigade as saying that “eight victims died of suffocation inside the restaurant”.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The firefighters put out a blaze in a small restaurant in Beirut after “a gas leak caused an explosion at the restaurant”, NNA added, quoted the same source.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi toured the site, also telling reporters at least eight people had been killed “by suffocation” in the blast.

Some lawmakers representing Beirut also visited, with parliament member Ibrahim Mneimneh questioning safety standards at the restaurant.

The accident “shows this place was not in line with public safety standards”, he said.

Lebanon’s economy has been in free-fall since late 2019, worsening a long-running public oversight problem in different sectors, especially with regard to public safety.

Read more:

Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been held to account?

Lebanon moves toward accepting ICC jurisdiction for war crimes on its soil

Smoke rises and explosion heard near Israel-Lebanon border