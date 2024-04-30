Theme
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks after concluding the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon, April 26, 2024. (AFP)
Growing nexus between China, Russia, N.Korea, Iran is very concerning: Pentagon chief

The growing nexus between China, Russia, North Korea and Iran is concerning, and it is something that the US is watching very closely, the Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

“As we look at what Russia is doing, because of the damage that Ukraine inflicted on Russia’s land forces,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, they have turned to North Korea, Beijing and Tehran.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Iran continues to provide Russia with drone capability, technology and actual drones, Austin said. “That’s made a difference in Russia’s ability to recover from the damage that Ukraine has inflicted on it,” he added.

He also said North Korea is “becoming more confident” as it increases its ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This [nexus is] something that we’re going to have to watch,” Austin said during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee. “It’s something that we’re going to have to stay on top of going forward.”

The top US military general, Gen. CQ Brown, echoed Austin’s concerns.

Read more: US says China helping Russia in biggest defense expansion since Soviet era

