IAEA chief to visit Iran next week for nuclear conference, talks

The head of the UN’s atomic watchdog will travel to Iran next week to attend a conference and hold talks with Iranian officials regarding the country’s nuclear program, Tehran and the agency said on Tuesday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi will visit Iran to attend the “Nuclear Sciences and Technologies of Iran” conference, slated to take place from May 6 to May 8 in the central city of Isfahan, according to the state-affiliated Tasnim news agency.

During his visit, Grossi will also meet with Iranian officials to discuss the country’s nuclear program, Tasnim cited the spokesman of Iran’s atomic agency Behrouz Kamalvandi as saying.

The Vienna-based agency confirmed Grossi will be in Iran on May 6-7 for meetings with senior Iranian officials.

Grossi’s upcoming trip next week will mark his first visit to the Islamic Republic since heightened tensions emerged earlier this month following a direct Iranian attack on Israel, which sparked concerns about potential Israeli retaliation targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Grossi, who last visited Iran in March 2023, had said in February that he was planning a visit to the Islamic Republic to tackle a “drifting apart” in relations between the country and the IAEA.

Grossi said the same month that while the pace of uranium enrichment by Iran had slowed slightly since the end of last year, Iran was still enriching at an elevated rate of around 7 kg of uranium per month to 60 percent purity.

Enrichment to 60 percent brings uranium close to weapons grade, and is not necessary for commercial use in nuclear power production. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons but no other state has enriched to that level without producing them.

Under a defunct 2015 agreement with world powers, Iran can enrich uranium only to 3.67 percent. After then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of that deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, Iran moved well beyond the deal’s nuclear restrictions.

