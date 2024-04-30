US has not seen a credible Israeli plan for Rafah operation: State Department

1 min read

The United States has not seen a credible Israeli plan for a military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah that would address its concerns, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Tuesday vowed to go ahead with the long-promised operation despite international concern over the fate of more than 1 million Palestinians sheltering there.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Despite the ceasefire proposal currently under review by Hamas, Netanyahu stated that the Rafah assault will proceed regardless of Hamas's response

Read more: Israel’s Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah ‘with or without’ Gaza truce deal