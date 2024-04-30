Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Vedant Patel
Vedant Patel, State Department deputy spokesperson. (File photo)

US has not seen a credible Israeli plan for Rafah operation: State Department

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The United States has not seen a credible Israeli plan for a military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah that would address its concerns, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Tuesday vowed to go ahead with the long-promised operation despite international concern over the fate of more than 1 million Palestinians sheltering there.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Despite the ceasefire proposal currently under review by Hamas, Netanyahu stated that the Rafah assault will proceed regardless of Hamas's response

Read more: Israel’s Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah ‘with or without’ Gaza truce deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size