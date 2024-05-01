Theme
This picture taken on April 30, 2024 shows a view of tents at a camp housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
At least 34,568 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 34,568 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The tally includes at least 33 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,765 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

